Southern California's pioneering DJ Art Laboe dies at age 97 Pioneering DJ Art Laboe, who spent seven decades on the air in Southern California, died Friday at age 97.

Obituaries Southern California's pioneering DJ Art Laboe dies at age 97 Southern California's pioneering DJ Art Laboe dies at age 97 Listen · 4:26 4:26 Pioneering DJ Art Laboe, who spent seven decades on the air in Southern California, died Friday at age 97. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor