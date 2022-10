The fallout lingers in Los Angeles over a racism scandal that has engulfed City Hall A racism scandal has embroiled politics in Los Angeles. The political fallout has ballooned since three council members were heard in a secret recording engaging in racist conversation.

National The fallout lingers in Los Angeles over a racism scandal that has engulfed City Hall The fallout lingers in Los Angeles over a racism scandal that has engulfed City Hall Listen · 3:34 3:34 A racism scandal has embroiled politics in Los Angeles. The political fallout has ballooned since three council members were heard in a secret recording engaging in racist conversation.