Fat Bear Week has a winner: 747 aka Bear Force One

The popularity contest started to raise awareness about the brown bears of Alaska's Katmai National Park. As the bears gain weight for winter hibernation, internet fans vote for their favorite.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Fat Bear Week has a winner. For those who don't know what Fat Bear Week is, it's a fat bear popularity contest started to raise awareness about the brown bears of Alaska's Katmai National Park. As the bears gain weight for winter hibernation, internet fans vote for their favorite among 12. This year's victor - 747, aka Bear Force One, weighs an estimated 1,400 pounds, a giant among bears. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.