Fat Bear Week has a winner: 747 aka Bear Force One The popularity contest started to raise awareness about the brown bears of Alaska's Katmai National Park. As the bears gain weight for winter hibernation, internet fans vote for their favorite.

Animals Fat Bear Week has a winner: 747 aka Bear Force One Fat Bear Week has a winner: 747 aka Bear Force One Listen · 0:28 0:28 The popularity contest started to raise awareness about the brown bears of Alaska's Katmai National Park. As the bears gain weight for winter hibernation, internet fans vote for their favorite. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor