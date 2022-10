Another warehouse in New York could become Amazon's 2nd U.S. workplace to unionize Workers at an Amazon warehouse near Albany begin voting on whether to unionize. The Amazon Labor Union formed last spring after employees at a Staten Island warehouse voted to unionize.

Another warehouse in New York could become Amazon's 2nd U.S. workplace to unionize Workers at an Amazon warehouse near Albany begin voting on whether to unionize. The Amazon Labor Union formed last spring after employees at a Staten Island warehouse voted to unionize.