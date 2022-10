Canada's national sport is embroiled in scandal. Hockey Canada's leadership resigns For months the sport's national governing body, Hockey Canada, has been caught up in a growing scandal over its failure to address allegations of sexual assault.

Sports Canada's national sport is embroiled in scandal. Hockey Canada's leadership resigns Canada's national sport is embroiled in scandal. Hockey Canada's leadership resigns Listen · 2:28 2:28 For months the sport's national governing body, Hockey Canada, has been caught up in a growing scandal over its failure to address allegations of sexual assault. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor