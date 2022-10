Beloved star of stage and screen, Angela Lansbury, has died at 96 Angela Lansbury, well known for her portray of crime novelist Jessica Fletcher in the TV series Murder, She Wrote, died Tuesday. She also had a distinguished career in movies and on Broadway.

Angela Lansbury, well known for her portray of crime novelist Jessica Fletcher in the TV series Murder, She Wrote, died Tuesday. She also had a distinguished career in movies and on Broadway.