Kentucky's high court considers if tax dollars can be redirected to private schools Kentucky's Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday in a case that will decide whether the state can move forward with a program to send more than $100 million in tax dollars to private schools.

National Kentucky's high court considers if tax dollars can be redirected to private schools Kentucky's high court considers if tax dollars can be redirected to private schools Listen · 3:47 3:47 Kentucky's Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday in a case that will decide whether the state can move forward with a program to send more than $100 million in tax dollars to private schools. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor