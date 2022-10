Jurors in Florida will consider the death penalty for the Parkland school shooter Attorneys in the Parkland school shooting trial gave closing arguments. The jury will decide whether Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to death or spend life in prison for the murder of 17 people.

