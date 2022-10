Ex-movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is in the midst of a second sex crimes trial NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Gene Maddaus of Variety magazine about Harvey Weinstein's trial in Los Angeles over sexual assault allegations. He was previously convicted in New York.

Law Ex-movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is in the midst of a second sex crimes trial Ex-movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is in the midst of a second sex crimes trial Listen · 3:46 3:46 NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Gene Maddaus of Variety magazine about Harvey Weinstein's trial in Los Angeles over sexual assault allegations. He was previously convicted in New York. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor