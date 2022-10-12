Two Indicators: back to school

Alright class. Who can tell me what sorority rush has to do with the economic concept of "matching markets?" Anybody?

Okay, let's try again - who can tell me why the textbooks for AP Macroeconomics had to update their lessons on the Federal Reserve? Nobody?

Sounds like it's time for a crash course. On today's episode, we're taking it back to school with two stories from our daily podcast The Indicator about the halls of learning. First up, we hear from a Nobel Prize-winning economist about how sororities sort prospective sisters, using the same economic concept used for organ donations and New York high schools. Then, we look at how two economists rewrote the AP macroeconomics curriculum to reflect how the financial world really works.

It's a lesson you won't want to sleep through. Hey! Is that gum? Did you bring enough for the entire listening audience?

Music: "Ivy League Traditions," "808 Mindset," and "Raise Up."

