Two Indicators: sorority rush and an AP makeover : Planet Money It's fall, so on this episode, we're taking you back to school. First, what sorority rush can teach us about a particular kind of market. Then, how two economists fixed the way macroeconomics was taught in high schools. It's econ, inside and outside the classroom.

Planet Money

Two Indicators: back to school

Two Indicators: back to school

(Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)
Adam Berry/Getty Images
Adam Berry/Getty Images

Alright class. Who can tell me what sorority rush has to do with the economic concept of "matching markets?" Anybody?

Okay, let's try again - who can tell me why the textbooks for AP Macroeconomics had to update their lessons on the Federal Reserve? Nobody?

Sounds like it's time for a crash course. On today's episode, we're taking it back to school with two stories from our daily podcast The Indicator about the halls of learning. First up, we hear from a Nobel Prize-winning economist about how sororities sort prospective sisters, using the same economic concept used for organ donations and New York high schools. Then, we look at how two economists rewrote the AP macroeconomics curriculum to reflect how the financial world really works.

It's a lesson you won't want to sleep through. Hey! Is that gum? Did you bring enough for the entire listening audience?

Music: "Ivy League Traditions," "808 Mindset," and "Raise Up."

