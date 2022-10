The FDA authorizes omicron boosters for kids as young as 5 years old The Food and Drug Administration authorized the new bivalent omicron boosters for kids as young as 5 years old. The shots could roll out almost immediately.

Children's Health The FDA authorizes omicron boosters for kids as young as 5 years old The FDA authorizes omicron boosters for kids as young as 5 years old Listen · 2:41 2:41 The Food and Drug Administration authorized the new bivalent omicron boosters for kids as young as 5 years old. The shots could roll out almost immediately. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor