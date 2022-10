Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook Families Infowars host Alex Jones and Free Speech Systems have been ordered to pay nearly a billion dollars to the families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims.

National Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook Families Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook Families Audio will be available later today. Infowars host Alex Jones and Free Speech Systems have been ordered to pay nearly a billion dollars to the families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor