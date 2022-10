The Jan. 6 panel is back to present evidence in what may be its final hearing The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol holds its ninth public hearing Thursday, to present some new evidence about former President Trump's role in the insurrection

Politics The Jan. 6 panel is back to present evidence in what may be its final hearing The Jan. 6 panel is back to present evidence in what may be its final hearing Listen · 3:53 3:53 The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol holds its ninth public hearing Thursday, to present some new evidence about former President Trump's role in the insurrection Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor