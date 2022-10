Victims of a Colorado wildfire can choose a green rebuild that's within their budget More than 1,000 homes were lost in the Marshall fire in Colorado last December. Now residents are wondering if they can afford to rebuild in adherence with a new green building code.

National Victims of a Colorado wildfire can choose a green rebuild that's within their budget Victims of a Colorado wildfire can choose a green rebuild that's within their budget Listen · 5:25 5:25 More than 1,000 homes were lost in the Marshall fire in Colorado last December. Now residents are wondering if they can afford to rebuild in adherence with a new green building code. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor