Television New Netflix series 'The Midnight Club' breaks the record for jump scares New Netflix series 'The Midnight Club' breaks the record for jump scares Listen · 0:28 0:28 You know when something happens in a scary movie and it makes you jump from your seat? That's known as a jump scare. Series creator Mike Flanagan created a record 21 jump scares in a single episode.