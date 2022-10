Winning a MacArthur genius grant is an honor, but it's also heavy, jazz cellist says Jazz cellist Tomeka Reid is one of this year's MacArthur Fellows. She and 24 other so-called "geniuses" will each receive $800,000 for their "exceptional creativity."

