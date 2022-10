Photography book reimagines Black actors in some of cinema's most memorable moments A new photography book by Carrell Augustus — Black Hollywood: Reimagining Iconic Movie Moments — puts black actors and actresses at the center of some of Hollywood's most iconic movie images.

