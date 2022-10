China's leader is poised to secure a historic 3rd term at next week's party congress China's President Xi Jinping has been in power for a decade. What's been the impact of his policies?

Asia China's leader is poised to secure a historic 3rd term at next week's party congress China's leader is poised to secure a historic 3rd term at next week's party congress Listen · 7:41 7:41 China's President Xi Jinping has been in power for a decade. What's been the impact of his policies? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor