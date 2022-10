Urgent action is required if losses to nature are to be reversed, WWF report shows NPR's Leila Fadel speaks to Rebecca Shaw, chief scientist at the World Wildlife Fund, about the organization's new Living Planet Report that shows a huge drop in global wildlife population.

Environment Urgent action is required if losses to nature are to be reversed, WWF report shows Urgent action is required if losses to nature are to be reversed, WWF report shows Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel speaks to Rebecca Shaw, chief scientist at the World Wildlife Fund, about the organization's new Living Planet Report that shows a huge drop in global wildlife population. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor