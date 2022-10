For residents near Alameda Elementary, every Wednesday morning is a parade Residents near this Portland, Ore., school cheer from the sidelines as some 200 kids roll by on bikes. Community members say the weekly event reduces traffic and pollution while promoting exercise.

