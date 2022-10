A jury decides Alex Jones owes nearly $1 billion for Sandy Hook lies Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was ordered by a Connecticut jury Wednesday to pay nearly 1 billion dollars to the relatives of eight Sandy Hook victims and a former FBI agent.

