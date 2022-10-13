Avantdale Bowling Club's Tom Scott

Tom Scott is a rapper from New Zealand's underground hip-hop scene. He's one the most important figures in New Zealand hip hop, but, financially, that doesn't mean a ton.

He's been rapping for over a decade now. He grew up in Auckland – the biggest city in a very small country. In 2018, Tom released an amazing, beautiful album under the name Avantdale Bowling Club. He named it after the place where he grew up.

On the record, he reflects on his roots. His childhood. The friendships he's lost. The places he's been. His family. He kicks things off with an autobiography on Years Gone By. It's an intimate hip hop record with jazz instrumentation. The sound is lush. Maybe less Low End Theory, more to Pimp a Butterfly. It's pretty remarkable.

Avantdale Bowling Club recently released Trees, a follow up to the self-titled debut album. It's a little more stripped down than the self-titled debut, but it's just as captivating. We're taking a moment to revisit our conversation with Tom from 2019.

Tom explains why he left Auckland for Australia, and what brought him back to his hometown after spending many years away. Plus, what it's like to write an album that brings back somber memories, and why Tom felt it was important to use original jazz songs, rather than jazz samples. He'll also open up on his parents' addictions and the way his wife and child changed his life.

Check out Trees and all other music releases from Avantdale Bowling Club here.

A version of this interview originally aired in April of 2019.