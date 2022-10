The Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 siege at the Capitol has voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump to question him about what he knew beforehand and how he reacted during the attack.

National The Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump The Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump Listen · 4:35 4:35 The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 siege at the Capitol has voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump to question him about what he knew beforehand and how he reacted during the attack. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor