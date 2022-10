U.N. General Assembly votes to condemn Russia's annexations in Ukraine NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield following a vote by the U.N. General Assembly to condemn Russia's annexations in Ukraine.

World U.N. General Assembly votes to condemn Russia's annexations in Ukraine U.N. General Assembly votes to condemn Russia's annexations in Ukraine Listen · 6:44 6:44 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield following a vote by the U.N. General Assembly to condemn Russia's annexations in Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor