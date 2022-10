The majority of unforgiven PPP loans belong to one-person businesses Fewer than 10% of all Paycheck Protection Program loans remain unforgiven, and the majority of those belong to one-person businesses — companies the program most intended to help.

Business The majority of unforgiven PPP loans belong to one-person businesses The majority of unforgiven PPP loans belong to one-person businesses Listen · 8:09 8:09 Fewer than 10% of all Paycheck Protection Program loans remain unforgiven, and the majority of those belong to one-person businesses — companies the program most intended to help. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor