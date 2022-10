Jan. 6 committee member Rep. Pete Aguilar on Thursday's hearing NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar of the House Jan. 6th committee about the panel's unanimous decision to subpoena former President Trump to testify.

National Jan. 6 committee member Rep. Pete Aguilar on Thursday's hearing Jan. 6 committee member Rep. Pete Aguilar on Thursday's hearing Listen · 4:20 4:20 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar of the House Jan. 6th committee about the panel's unanimous decision to subpoena former President Trump to testify. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor