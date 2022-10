For the first time ever, Jeopardy! is giving past contestants a second chance For the first time ever, "Jeopardy!" is giving a second chance to past competitors who lost. But for some, this competition means something more than a shot at redemption.

Television For the first time ever, Jeopardy! is giving past contestants a second chance For the first time ever, Jeopardy! is giving past contestants a second chance Listen · 4:56 4:56 For the first time ever, "Jeopardy!" is giving a second chance to past competitors who lost. But for some, this competition means something more than a shot at redemption. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor