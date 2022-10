Movie Review: "Decision to Leave" The Korean film industry is on a roll. First, "Parasite'' won best picture at the 2022 Oscars, then "Squid Game" was a hit. Now, "Decision to Leave" is garnering some of the best reviews of the year.

Review Movie Reviews Movie Review: "Decision to Leave" Movie Review: "Decision to Leave" Listen · 3:01 3:01 The Korean film industry is on a roll. First, "Parasite'' won best picture at the 2022 Oscars, then "Squid Game" was a hit. Now, "Decision to Leave" is garnering some of the best reviews of the year. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor