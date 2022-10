Due to inflation, Social Security recipients will get a cost-of-living adjustment Inflation remained high last month, with consumer prices rising 8.2% in September from a year earlier. To keep pace with inflation, Social Security recipients will get a cost-of-living adjustment.

