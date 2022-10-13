Accessibility links
The Tipping Point In Iran : 1A Protests in Iran have been growing for four weeks. The movement has attracted widespread support.

Protests against Iran's supreme leader were prompted by the death of a young Kurdish woman while in police custody.

Over the past dozen or so years, Iranians have pushed back against their government, only for demonstrations to fizzle out, suppressed by a well-practiced system.

We discuss the situation in Iran, get a look at life inside the country, and talk about how this uprising is different from previous ones.

1A

Listen · 35:42
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1128920659/1128931475" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) Sean Gallup/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

