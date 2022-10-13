The Tipping Point In Iran

Protests in Iran have been growing for four weeks. Striking oil workers are latest to join a movement that has attracted widespread international support.

The anger directed toward Iran's supreme leader was prompted by the death of a young Kurdish woman. Mahsa Amini was arrested by the country's "morality police" for not covering all her hair.

She died in police custody.

Over the past dozen or so years, Iranians have pushed back against their government, only for demonstrations to fizzle out, suppressed by a well-practiced system.

Will this time be any different?

