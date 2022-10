#2284: A 'Tank Half Empty' Kind of Guy : The Best of Car Talk Dave from North Carolina is a VW Quantum owner in search of a few quantum mechanics. He's convinced that his car gets worse mileage when the tank is less than half full. Will fixing this one require Heisenberg's uncertainty principles or can our two Weisenheimers tackle it? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2284: A 'Tank Half Empty' Kind of Guy #2284: A 'Tank Half Empty' Kind of Guy Listen · 35:44 35:44 Dave from North Carolina is a VW Quantum owner in search of a few quantum mechanics. He's convinced that his car gets worse mileage when the tank is less than half full. Will fixing this one require Heisenberg's uncertainty principles or can our two Weisenheimers tackle it? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.