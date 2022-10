Morning news brief: Jan. 6 probe, Ukraine's civilian soldiers, Mexico's data leak The Jan. 6 panel votes to subpoena Donald Trump. The U.K. is training Ukrainian civilians to fight against Russia. Mexico is dealing with a massive data leak that uncovered some closely-kept secrets.

Politics Morning news brief: Jan. 6 probe, Ukraine's civilian soldiers, Mexico's data leak Morning news brief: Jan. 6 probe, Ukraine's civilian soldiers, Mexico's data leak Listen · 10:54 10:54 The Jan. 6 panel votes to subpoena Donald Trump. The U.K. is training Ukrainian civilians to fight against Russia. Mexico is dealing with a massive data leak that uncovered some closely-kept secrets. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor