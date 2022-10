Robot makes history by testifying before the upper chamber of U.K.'s Parliament The humanoid robot named Ai-Da spoke about the future of artificial intelligence in creative industries. Ai-Da predicted the role of technology in art will keep growing. Then it needed to be reset.

