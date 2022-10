The IMF is expecting a challenging time ahead amid signs of a global slowdown With signs of a global slowdown, it's a challenging time for the International Monetary Fund and its 190 member countries. Planet Money's The Indicator explains what the IMF is and what it does.

The IMF is expecting a challenging time ahead amid signs of a global slowdown The IMF is expecting a challenging time ahead amid signs of a global slowdown Listen · 3:35 3:35 With signs of a global slowdown, it's a challenging time for the International Monetary Fund and its 190 member countries. Planet Money's The Indicator explains what the IMF is and what it does. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor