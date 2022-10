Families of Parkland school shooting victims are lashing out after jury's decision Families of the 17 people killed in the 2018 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., are angry about the jury's decision to spare the life of shooter Nikolas Cruz.

