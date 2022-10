AC/DC guitarist, who performs in a school boy uniform, inspires children's book The AC/DC AB/CD High Voltage Alphabet is written for pre-schoolers. All the letters feature band references — starting with "A is for Angus, who thinks its good luck to wear a school uniform."

Music News AC/DC guitarist, who performs in a school boy uniform, inspires children's book The AC/DC AB/CD High Voltage Alphabet is written for pre-schoolers. All the letters feature band references — starting with "A is for Angus, who thinks its good luck to wear a school uniform."