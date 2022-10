Actress Sharon Horgan on her TV show "Bad Sisters" and its season finale NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with actress Sharon Horgan about her TV show "Bad Sisters" and its season finale. It's about sisters who dispose of one of their husbands — then things get complicated.

Television Actress Sharon Horgan on her TV show "Bad Sisters" and its season finale Actress Sharon Horgan on her TV show "Bad Sisters" and its season finale Listen · 8:07 8:07 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with actress Sharon Horgan about her TV show "Bad Sisters" and its season finale. It's about sisters who dispose of one of their husbands — then things get complicated. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor