Russia and China are in a battle with the U.S. over control of an obscure tech agency One tech agency has been making sure communications travel across borders for over a century. Now, Russia and China are in a battle with the U.S. and its Western allies over control of that agency.

Technology Russia and China are in a battle with the U.S. over control of an obscure tech agency Russia and China are in a battle with the U.S. over control of an obscure tech agency Listen · 5:57 5:57 One tech agency has been making sure communications travel across borders for over a century. Now, Russia and China are in a battle with the U.S. and its Western allies over control of that agency. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor