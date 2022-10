Alabama inmates are on strike, protesting sentencing policies and a parole process Thousands of inmates continue to strike in Alabama. They've stopped working unpaid jobs in some state facilities to protest sentencing policies and a parole process that contribute to poor conditions.

National Alabama inmates are on strike, protesting sentencing policies and a parole process Alabama inmates are on strike, protesting sentencing policies and a parole process Audio will be available later today. Thousands of inmates continue to strike in Alabama. They've stopped working unpaid jobs in some state facilities to protest sentencing policies and a parole process that contribute to poor conditions. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor