Candidates compete eagerly for Colorado's new congressional district seat Colorado's new congressional district was drawn to be highly competitive. Its election pits a Latina Democrat against a Republican who became a politician to fight environmental injustice.

Elections Candidates compete eagerly for Colorado's new congressional district seat Candidates compete eagerly for Colorado's new congressional district seat Audio will be available later today. Colorado's new congressional district was drawn to be highly competitive. Its election pits a Latina Democrat against a Republican who became a politician to fight environmental injustice. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor