It's Short Wave's third birthday, so All Things Considered hosts test their knowledge In honor of Short Wave's third birthday, hosts Aaron Scott and Emily Kwong quiz All Things Considered hosts about some of the many nuggets of information the science podcast has shared with listeners.

Science It's Short Wave's third birthday, so All Things Considered hosts test their knowledge It's Short Wave's third birthday, so All Things Considered hosts test their knowledge Audio will be available later today. In honor of Short Wave's third birthday, hosts Aaron Scott and Emily Kwong quiz All Things Considered hosts about some of the many nuggets of information the science podcast has shared with listeners. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor