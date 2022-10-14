The News Roundup For October 14, 2022

The Jan. 6 hearings resumed on Thursday. The hearing came one week after members of the U.S. House Select Committee interviewed Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, for four hours behind closed doors. Thomas is a proponent of the disproven theory that the 2020 election was fraudulent and was in contact with several Trump surrogates after the former president lost the race.

The president of L.A.'s city council has resigned after making racist and homophobic remarks on a leaked recording. Taped last year, the audio remained secret for 11 months before it was posted by an anonymous Reddit user and verified by The Los Angeles Times. Now, news of the conversation has made its way to the White House. Two other city councilmembers implicated in the recorded conversation have resisted calls for them to step down as well.

Right-wing online personality and provocateur Alex Jones was ordered to pay families of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting nearly $1 billion.

Meanwhile, Russia has arrested eight individuals it claims are connected to the bombing of a key bridge connecting Ukraine's Donbas region and Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces are now responding by targeting civilian locales, including a major park in Kyiv.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to be confirmed to his office for another term when the country's major party congress meets this weekend.

President Joe Biden is threatening consequences for Saudi Arabia after the kingdom cut its oil supply to the U.S. in supposed solidarity with fellow OPEC member Russia over Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Saudi Arabia, however, claims its cuts to production were for purely economic reasons and that the U.S. was apprised of the cuts before they happened.

Vice's Todd Zwillich, NPR's Ron Elving, and Bloomberg News' Wendy Benjaminson join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.



The Economist's David Rennie, Semafor's Prashant Rao, and Bloomberg News Courtney McBride join us for the global edition of the News Roundup.



