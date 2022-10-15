Accessibility links
Jeremy Allen White plays Not My Job on NPR's "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!" Fall is here, and that can only mean one thing: Bill is spending the week jumping into freshly raked piles of leaves. While he does that, you get to enjoy some never-before-heard clips from our show!

'Wait Wait' for Oct. 15, 2022: Fall Festival edition!

It's finally fall, so while Peter and Bill hold hands and dip donuts into hot apple cider, we revisit some of our favorite interviews of the past year, including Mandy Moore, Jeremy Allen White, and a never-before-heard talk with Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

Jeremy Allen White in Los Angeles
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Not My Job: The Bear's Jeremy Allen White answers three questions about Paddington
Jeremy Allen White is the star of the summer's hottest TV show, FX's The Bear, about a celebrated chef running an Italian beef restaurant in Chicago. He may be the star of one bear, but what does he know about the most beloved bear, Paddington?

Bluff the Listener
Our panelists read three stories about new ways to make friends as an adult, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Surgeon General Vivek Murthy answers three questions about sturgeons
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy first joined Wait Wait in 2015, and made a triumphant return earlier this year to play a game we called, "Surgeon General, meet Sturgeons, Generally": Three questions about sturgeons.

Panel Questions
Cricket catastrophe; Picky Penguins; These Arms Have Seen a Lot of Love

Not My Job: We ask Mandy Moore of This is Us about Utz Potato Chips
Mandy Moore was a platinum-selling singer by 15, and then transitioned into acting. She's now the star of NBC's This is Us, so we've invited her on to play a game called This is Utz.

