Weeks after Ian, floodwaters are still leaving some Florida communities stranded In Central Florida, one community remains nearly inaccessible after floodwaters from Hurricane Ian made roads impassable. Residents are able to get in using all-terrain vehicles.

National Weeks after Ian, floodwaters are still leaving some Florida communities stranded Weeks after Ian, floodwaters are still leaving some Florida communities stranded Audio will be available later today. In Central Florida, one community remains nearly inaccessible after floodwaters from Hurricane Ian made roads impassable. Residents are able to get in using all-terrain vehicles. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor