John Irving on his new novel 'The Last Chairlift' John Irving became a best selling writer with "The World According To Garp." He talks with NPR's Scott Simon talks his final novel, "The Last Chairlift," which includes many of his trademark themes.

Author Interviews John Irving on his new novel 'The Last Chairlift' John Irving on his new novel 'The Last Chairlift' Audio will be available later today. John Irving became a best selling writer with "The World According To Garp." He talks with NPR's Scott Simon talks his final novel, "The Last Chairlift," which includes many of his trademark themes. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor