Ukrainian refugees are finding home in a small city in southern Brazil Numerous refugees from Ukraine are ending up not in Poland, nor Germany, but in a small city in southern Brazil. And many feel right at home there.

World Ukrainian refugees are finding home in a small city in southern Brazil Ukrainian refugees are finding home in a small city in southern Brazil Audio will be available later today. Numerous refugees from Ukraine are ending up not in Poland, nor Germany, but in a small city in southern Brazil. And many feel right at home there. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor