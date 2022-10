Study finds long COVID can affect your ability to exercise NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Dr. Matthew Durstenfeld, co-author of a new study looking at the effects of long COVID on a person's ability to exercise.

Health Study finds long COVID can affect your ability to exercise Listen · 3:49 3:49 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Dr. Matthew Durstenfeld, co-author of a new study looking at the effects of long COVID on a person's ability to exercise.