Protestor in Iran's Kurdish region describes government crackdown As protests in Iran continue into their fifth week, we hear from a protester in the country's Kurdish region where the government has been violently cracking down on dissent.

Middle East Protestor in Iran's Kurdish region describes government crackdown Protestor in Iran's Kurdish region describes government crackdown Audio will be available later today. As protests in Iran continue into their fifth week, we hear from a protester in the country's Kurdish region where the government has been violently cracking down on dissent. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor