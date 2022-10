Thailand is rethinking its approach in its drug laws Southeast Asia has some of the toughest drug laws in the world, but Thailand bucking that trend. It has decriminalized cannabis and freed thousands of people convicted on related offenses.

Asia Thailand is rethinking its approach in its drug laws Thailand is rethinking its approach in its drug laws Listen · 6:01 6:01 Southeast Asia has some of the toughest drug laws in the world, but Thailand bucking that trend. It has decriminalized cannabis and freed thousands of people convicted on related offenses. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor